Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0AG ISIN: FR0010315770 Ticker-Symbol: LYYA 
Tradegate
10.01.20
20:03 Uhr
212,40 Euro
+0,50
+0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
211,35
212,40
20:09
211,35
212,40
20:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF212,40+0,24 %