Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 211.8943 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13250123 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770

January 10, 2020 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)