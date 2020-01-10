The nail gun market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005366/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global nail gun market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The nail guns market is witnessing the development of several innovative and technologically advanced products to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. For instance, Stanley Black Decker's DEWALT nail gun has a magnesium body equipped with drive motors that are maintenance-free. The nail gun is lightweight and safe to use due to its sequential style trigger and rear exhaust vent that keeps harmful contaminants away from the user. Similarly, market competitors such as Emerson Electric, Hilti, Makita, Robert Bosch, and Techtronic Industries offer innovative features such as low-noise and Li-ion battery technologies. Such technological developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the nail gun market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30458

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of cordless nail guns will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Nail Gun Market: Growing Adoption of Cordless Nail Guns

Cordless nail guns are gaining tremendous popularity due to the accelerating demand for faster, mobile, and convenient power tools solutions such as nail guns. The demand for cordless nail guns in residential and commercial building projects has been on the rise over the years due to multiple advantages arising from portability and independence from relying on electricity. Thus, several manufacturers of nail guns are now transitioning to cordless nail guns equipped with efficient and lightweight Li-ion batteries. Therefore, the growing adoption of cordless nail guns is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the nail guns market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the rising popularity of DIY home improvement tools, and the shift from Ni-Cd to Li-ion batteries in nail guns will have a significant impact on the growth of the nail gun market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Nail Gun Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the nail gun market by product (cordless and corded nail guns) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth, during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization across developing countries in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005366/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com