Teal Swan Extends Application Deadline for Academic Scholarship Program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / Spiritual Leader Teal Swan is excited to announce that due to extenuating circumstances, she will be extending her academic scholarship deadline to February 1st,2020, allowing individuals further time to complete the application process.

Teal is offering two scholarships valued at $500 USD for students specializing in philosophy, psychology, or religious studies, and are currently enrolled at an accredited University or College in North America Europe, or Australia.

She reminds candidates that the application process requires them to compose a 500-word essay detailing why they selected their field of study and to answer the following question" Why is a career in philosophy, psychology, or religious studies important to you?"

All applicants need to also submit proof of enrollment alongside all required documentation to be eligible for this award.

For further information on her scholarship program and to apply please visit the following website:

https://www.tealswanscholarships.com/

About Teal Swan

Teal Swan uses her extrasensory gifts and various life experiences help individuals experiencing similar struggles. In 2014 she founded The Principle of Authenticity - a social movement that seeks to invite people to step into their authentic self to cultivate positive change. Today's fast-paced modern world is constructed on pretense, and individuals often lose touch with themselves when attempting to conform to societal ideals. In an age of suppression, Teal's primary objective is to motivate individuals towards their journey to self-discovery by helping to transform emotional, physical, and spiritual pain to feelings of freedom and joy.

To learn more about Teal and her professional endeavors please visit her official website at https://tealswan.com/

