Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - ALX Uranium Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announces that effective Monday, January 13, 2020, the Company will change its name to ALX Resources Corp. There is no consolidation of capital and the trading symbol remains the same. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is 00165X108, and the new ISIN number is CA00165X1087.

The change of name better describes the nature of ALX's portfolio of exploration properties that comprise various mineral commodities, including nickel-copper-cobalt, uranium and gold.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged. ALX encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to such person's broker or agent.

The Company's new website address effective January 13, 2020 is www.alxresources.com

About ALX

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include nickel copper-cobalt, gold and uranium. The Company executes well-designed exploration programs using the latest technologies and holds over 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction which demonstrates strong potential for economic base metals deposits, and hosts a producing gold mine and the richest uranium deposits in the world. ALX has recently acquired the Falcon Nickel and Flying Vee Nickel projects in northern Saskatchewan, the Vixen Gold Project in the historic Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and the Draco VMS Project in Norway. ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxuranium.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxuranium.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Uranium Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2019, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

