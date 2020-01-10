Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Chavez for Charity For Their Limited Edition Wildlife Rescue Charity Bracelet Benefitting Animal Rescue Efforts From Australia Fires

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Chavez for Charity and their new limited edition charity bracelet that benefits the animal rescue efforts from the Australia fires, the Wildlife Rescue Bracelet featuring a beautiful Koala Charm.

With the outbreak of fires in Australia that now have displaced over 800 million animals and burned 2 million acres of land, Chavez for Charity has announced a limited edition charity bracelet that helps support animals affected by the Australia Fires. Through your purchase of their limited edition charity bracelet, Wildlife Rescue Bracelet, you are supporting WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.), which is the largest wildlife rescue organization in Australia.

WIRES has 28 branches across Australia with over 2500 volunteers. In December alone, WIRES received over 20,000 calls and volunteers attended over 3300 animal rescues. WIRES is dedicated to actively rehabilitating and preserving Australian wildlife and inspiring others to do the same. You can show your support today and help spread the word for Chavez for Charity's mission as well as WIRES' mission by purchasing the limited edition wildlife rescue charity bracelet from Chavez for Charity.

Limited Edition Wildlife and Animal Rescue Bracelet

Every wildlife rescue charity bracelet supporting WIRES and animal rescue efforts that Chavez for Charity sells, 25% of net profits will go directly to WIRES so they can continue their animal rescue efforts across Australia.

To learn more about Chavez for Charity, visithttp://www.chavezforcharity.com. To learn more about WIRES and their amazing work, visitWildlife Rescue Bracelet. To support the Australia Fire and Animal Rescue effort, please consider donating by purchasing a charity bracelet today.

About Chavez for Charity

When Julie Chavez founded Chavez for Charity in 2013, she had an ambitious vision. She wanted to create a line of colorful bracelets that would contribute, in a significant way, to some of the most important humanitarian issues facing our world today. Leveraging her background as the Founder and Designer of the small, yet highly coveted jewelry line Marie Chavez, whose fans included a-list celebrities like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Rosario Dawson, and Anne Hathaway, Julie carefully crafted a brand that is unique in its mission and has a purpose much greater than profits. Supporting their trademark phrase "Colors for Causes™', each of the 10 colors in the collection represents a distinct cause. For every product sold, Chavez for Charity donates 25% of their profit to each color's corresponding cause.

To date, Chavez for Charity has provided over 6,000 people in rural and impoverished communities with clean water; funded over 500 micro-loans for women entrepreneurs world wide, covered 1,400 hours of critical pediatric cancer research, impacted 724 students in Ghana for a lifetime with Teacher Support Programming - and the list goes on. With over 3,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada carrying their iconic bracelets, in 2018 Chavez for Charity will proudly celebrate 1.6 million dollars in donations. While this is a major milestone for the company, it is just the beginning of what they aspire to accomplish.

