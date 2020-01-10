Cupid's Most Unique Valentine's Day Gift - The Experience of Float Therapy at True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa Valentine's Day Gift Card Offer: Buy One, Get One Free

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / For Valentine's Day this year, ditch the chocolate and give a special gift that will strengthen any relationship - the experience of total relaxation with a True REST Float Spa gift card. True REST Float Spa is offering a free gift card for each gift card purchased, from Feb. 1 to 16.

Over the years, gift-giving has moved away from material goods to experiences. Research supports the idea that there is a science to gift-giving: experiences are better than material items. Plus, it is much more fun when the experience includes the gift giver, too.



Float therapy, typically known as REST - or reduced environmental stimulus therapy - uses a sensory deprivation float pod. Practitioners float in 10 inches of water saturated with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts in a float pod that shields the person from light, sound and gravity. Eliminating external stimuli allows the brain to slow activity and reduce stress. Just 60 minutes at a True REST Float Spa can provide profound relaxation, life-changing pain relief and a better night's sleep.



The benefits of float therapy vary. The intricate interplay of body and mind has everything to do with living a healthy and happy life. Flotation therapy is a holistic, all-natural approach that has been proven to help with a wide scope of ailments and offers physical and mental well-being to its practitioners.



True REST is a membership-based float spa that provides a luxury float spa experience. Every location offers services tailored to meet customers' individual needs in an environment that promotes full-body wellness. True REST Float Spa locations have up to six float pod suites outfitted with individual showers and changing areas for personal appointments, as well as an oxygen bar and an oasis room. True REST is dedicated to offering a holistic solution to health and wellness and providing its members with an experience unlike any other.



Every True REST Float Spa provides a spa-like environment and takes a wellness approach toward total mind and body healing. A one-hour float therapy session at True REST Float Spa is $79. Monthly memberships are available.



True REST Float Spa gift cards may be purchased online or in person at one of the 35 locations across the United States. Visit www.TrueREST.com to find the nearest True REST Float Spa.

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2019, True REST Franchising LLC was ranked No. 7 in Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises and No. 234 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 79 awarded locations, including 35 open locations and another 15 opening soon across the country, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to?https://www.TrueREST.com/.?Or visit, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST/, Twitter:?https://twitter.com/truerest? or Instagram:?https://www.instagram.com/truerest/.?For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.TrueRESTfranchising.com.



