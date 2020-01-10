The global gel socks market size is poised to grow by USD 147.56 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005286/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global gel socks market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The spa industry has grown tremendously over the last few years owing to the growing disposable income, mounting stress levels, and rapidly changing consumer preferences. Moreover, a rise in the number of spa centers offering premium customized services has garnered considerable attention of customers. This, in turn, has positively enhanced the market for gel socks, which are used for in-home spa activities. Further, the growth of the global wellness market, which includes fitness gyms and day spas, is also fueling the growth prospects of the gel socks market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31336

As per Technavio, the increasing use of gel socks as diabetic socks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Gel Socks Market: Increasing Use as Diabetic Socks

The number of diabetes patients is increasing at a significant rate owing to factors such as the rapidly changing lifestyle. This is resulting in the increased demand for diabetic socks, as they are instrumental in keeping the feet dry, decreasing the risk of a foot injury, and improving blood circulation. The diabetic socks comprise of a gel padding, which can help in protecting the foot from injury and reducing sensitivity and irritation. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diabetes will escalate the demand for diabetic socks, which will lead to significant growth of the global gel socks market during the forecast period.

"Gel socks are growing in popularity as an ideal alternative to expensive creams and lotions, which could be messy to carry while traveling. These socks provide spa-level hydration and help in curing dry and deeply cracked heels. Gel socks contain a unique combination of ingredients, including vitamin E, olive oil, and lavender essence. Such benefits of gel socks will propel their demand during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gel Socks Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the gel socks market by application (non-medical, and medical), distribution channel (online, and offline), and geographic regions (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the gel socks market share in Europe can be attributed to several factors such as increasing demand for natural products, and the high prevalence of diabetes in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005286/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com