Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce a new global website to support consumer demand of its product offering, namely the newly announced 5G line up for Q2 of 2020.

The new Aires e-commerce website, expected to be fully operational late Q1 2020, will be able to support sales around the world and offer Aires products in multiple languages and jurisdictions.

The new website and new backend system is capable of supporting up to 10,000 sale transactions of Aires product a day. Currently the average sale transaction per customer is approximately $292 USD (unaudited 2019 figures).

While there can be no assurances on future performance, Aires anticipates to exit 2020 at a run rate of 1000 sale transactions per day.

"We have announced our new 5G compatible product line up for 2020 and are near completion of our new global e-commerce website to support sales. As 2020 unfolds we look to numerous sales and marketing initiatives that include social media, influencer campaigns and website optimization." said the Company's CEO, Dimitry Serov. "Aires goal is to be the consumers first choice solution for protection from the negative effects of EMR emitted from 5G and related technology and we are ready to deliver."

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires is an Ontario based nano-technology company that is focused on the research, development and implementation of innovative technology solutions to allow consumers to safely engage with electronic products of the 21st century. The Company is currently engaged in the business of production, distribution and sales of products intended to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic emissions, which is produced from electronic devices such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, tablets and electronic cars to name a few. The Company has developed a technology that restructures and transforms electromagnetic field haze into a more biologically-compatible form to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. The Company's current principal products are the Aires Shield Pro, Aires Defender Pro and Aires Guardian.

On behalf of the board of directors

Dimitry Serov, President & Chief Executive Officer

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Phone: (647) 404-4416

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws.

