The global moringa products market is poised to grow by USD 3.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Moringa Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Moringa seeds and oil, Moringa leaves and leaf powder, and Moringa fruits, tea, and pods (drumsticks), by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

The market is driven by the rising awareness of health benefits. In addition, the increase in the vegan demographic across the globe is also anticipated to drive the moringa products market growth during the forecast period.

The popularity of moringa products has been increasing considerably in recent years due to the growing awareness about their health benefits, particularly in Europe, North America, and South America. Moringa products enhance energy levels and help in healing ulcers, restricting tumors, controlling blood pressure, and reducing inflammation. Moringa roots also aid in alleviating the disorders of the circulatory system, stimulating the appetite, and improving the functions of the digestive tract. Furthermore, these products also offer effective anti-aging properties as they have significant cleansing abilities to flush out free radicals from the skin. Moringa products are also rich in Vitamin A which helps to improve vision and boost hair growth. Thus, growing awareness of the several benefits offered by the moringa products will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Moringa Products Market Companies:

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd. operates through the following business segments including moringa dried leaves, moringa leaf powder, moringa capsules, moringa tablets, moringa other products, turmeric, and other herbs. The company offers a wide range of products such as Moringa Dried Leaves, Moringa Leaf Powder, Moringa Capsules, and Moringa Tablets.

Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd.

Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd. operates through the following key segments including ORGANICVEDA PRODUCTS and BULK PRODUCTS. The company offers a wide range of moringa products such as MORINGA LEAF POWDER, MORINGA MAXI, MORINGA MAX POWER, MORINGA POTENT, MORINGA POWDER, MORINGA OIL, and MORINGA SEEDS.

Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH

Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH offers Organic leaf powder, Organic capsules, Organic tea, Gift set, Moringa oil, Moringa seeds, and tea bottle. In addition, the company offers a wide range of moringa products such as Moringa Pulver, Moringa Oil, Moringa Capsules, and Moringa Tea.

Moringa Farms Inc.

Moringa Farms Inc. offers MORINGA FOR SURVIVAL FOOD, MORINGA LEAF POWDER, MORINGA CAPSULES, MORINGA SUPER TEA, MORINGA SEEDS, MORINGA SEED OIL, THE MIRACLE TREE RECIPE BOOK, FRESH MORINGA LEAF, and LIVE TREES.

ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. operates the business under the following segments: Tulsi Teas Infusions, Herbal Formulations, Packaged Food, Body Care. The company's key product offerings including Moringa powder 100 Gram Tin and Moringa 60 Capsules Bottle.

Moringa Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Moringa seeds and oil

Moringa leaves and leaf powder

Moringa fruits, tea, and pods (drumsticks)

Moringa Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

