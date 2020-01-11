Harvest Miracle Biolabs: Harvest Miracle Announces Cannabis Research at Lethbridge University Proves Ionic Copper Can Increase Cannabis Yields Up To 25%

Cannabis nutrient formula Harvest Miracle™ increases cannabinoid & terpenoid content

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / Harvest Miracle Biolabs announced new research that identifies ionic copper as boosting cannabis yields up to 25%, while increasing terpenoid and cannabinoid content. Harvest Miracle Biolabs CEO, Peter Nieforth, revealed the news today at Lift&Co Cannabis Expo 2020, taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"Harvest Miracle is a real game changer," notes Dr. Igor Kovalchuk, Professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Lethbridge. "By boosting nutrient absorption, it primes the plant for enhanced growth and decreasing overall microbial counts compared to a control group," said the researcher who added, "by fighting off stressors that can drain energy from the plant, it amplifies that growth even further. The overall result is remarkable: a healthy plant with a yield that is up to 25% higher, with enhanced qualities."

"You can imagine, we're delighted with the outcome of this research," said Nieforth at his Company's booth inside the Green Planet Grow Zone, booth 730, at Lift&Co Cannabis Expo. Nieforth said, "As the only producer of an ionic copper solution aimed at supporting the cannabis industry, we're extremely well placed." This research confirms Harvest Miracle™ will become part of the standard operating procedures for cannabis producers. In a veritable sea of exhibitors at Lift&Co, Nieforth explains how Harvest Miracle™ distinguishes itself, "I tell cultivators, do not change any of your growing practices, just add Harvest Miracle to your grow and once any copper deficiency is met, enzymes are naturally released for the rapid uptake of all other nutrients including iron, calcium and manganese. Harvest Miracle is a catalysis to get the most out of all the nutrients cultivators already feed their plants."

"Harvest Miracle embodies years of hard scientific work, research and testing," Nieforth continues. "We've consulted closely with cultivators along the way, and we are confident Harvest Miracle will become an indispensable tool for cultivators and producers of every size."

Nieforth explains that the Company's confidence in its product derived from solid scientific testing that has shown a dramatic increase in yields. "Not only do crops using Harvest Miracle deliver greater yields than identical crops grown without Harvest Miracle, but the likelihood that crops will be partially or entirely lost to such threats as mites, mold and powdery mildew are considerably diminished," said Nieforth. In addition, Harvest Miracle™ also boosts terpenoid and cannabinoid content compared to a control crop, and, unlike other formulas that increase yield, it does so without compromising taste, smell, appearance or overall benefits of the final product.

About Harvest Miracle

Harvest Miracle™ is a patent-pending, all-natural formula that promotes cannabis plant growth through two avenues. As a biostimulant, it radically improves the uptake of nutrients that are key to photosynthesis-the process that plants use to harness light and convert it into the energy needed for growth. And as a natural biocide, it provides a vigorous defense of plants against such stressors as pests, fungi and bacteria.

Harvest Miracle™ is available in concentrated bottles ranging from 1 to 20 litres and today the Company has launched a new, ready to use 946 ml spray bottle. Cultivators now can buy and spray without any additional mixing. Harvest Miracle™ is available across Canada through Green Planet Wholesale stores, and online for the Canadian market through the Green Planet website at www.mygreenplanet.com.

Harvest Miracle Biolabs is an independent scientific research and product manufacturing company based in Vancouver, BC. Dedicated to advancing agricultural science, it is a socially responsible company that believes in improving the health, yield and quality of plant products in a way that is ethical and environmentally sustainable.