The market is driven by the increased focus on cutting the cost of logistics. In addition, rise in automation and implementation of smart warehousing solutions are likely to drive the public warehousing market growth during the forecast period.

Minimizing the cost of logistics, particularly warehousing cost has become a crucial area of focus for companies across the globe. Several companies are opting for public warehouses to provide space on a need basis as outsourcing their warehousing needs is much more economical than investing in storage and distribution systems. In addition, public warehouses are also flexible in terms of space available. Thus, as the economic environment becomes more challenging, companies will increasingly outsource warehouse services to reduce costs and preserve profit margins. This will further drive the global public warehousing market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Public Warehousing Market Companies:

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates the business under the following business segments: Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company offers storage solutions such as automated warehouses for better space utilization, bonded warehousing to minimize customs and excise costs, dedicated warehousing for goods having predictable flow, and multi-user warehousing for more flexibility.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG operates the following business segments: DB Long-Distance, DB Regional, DB Arriva, DB Cargo, DB Schenker, DB Netze Track, DB Netze Stations, DB Netze Energy, and Other. The company through its division DB Schenker, offers fulfillment services, warehousing as well as value-added services. Within warehousing, the company has a network of dedicated as well as multi-client warehouses.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx has business operations under various segments, namely FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company provides dedicated as well as shared warehouse space as part of its warehouse operations and distribution services.

GEODIS SA

GEODIS SA operates the business under the following key segments: Express and Parcels Delivery, Overland Transport, Air and Ocean Freight, Industrial Projects, Contract Logistics, Supply Chain Optimization, and Customs. The company offers flexible warehouse logistics services including storage solutions such as campus-based warehousing, pop-up warehousing, and bonded warehouses. The campus-based warehousing is a network of multi-tenant warehouses and pop-up warehouses are temporary, strategically-placed storage facilities.

Kenco

Kenco operates the business under the following segments: Logistics, Transportation, Material Handling, and Real Estate. The company offers dedicated warehousing as well as multi-client warehousing services.

Public Warehousing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

General

Specialized

Public Warehousing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

