International Millennium Mining Corp.: Share Purchase Agreement Terminated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSXV:IMI) (the "Company" or "IMMC") and Phoenix Capital Enterprises Ltd. ("Phoenix") have agreed to terminate their agreement to complete a business combination and reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction"), which would have resulted in IMMC acquiring all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tengri Coal and Energy Pte. Limited in exchange for newly issued common shares of IMMC. The Transaction was originally announced by the Company in its news release dated August 31, 2018.

Trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") was halted in accordance with the policies of the Exchange, pending completion of the Transaction. IMMC will file an application with the Exchange to request that trading of its common shares be resumed.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSX-V: IMI) is focused on the exploration and development of its Silver Peak silver-gold project in southwest Nevada. The Company's common shares trade on the Exchange under the symbol: IMI.

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Mr. John Versfelt, President & CEO of the Company at 604-527-8135.

