The global air ionizer market size is expected to grow by USD 1.18 billion during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The demand for air purifiers is growing amid rising concerns pertaining to air pollution. Being an integral part of the multi-filtration air purifiers, the need for air ionizers has also increased in the recent years. Furthermore, improving disposable income and living standards in many emerging economies including India, China, and South Korea are also driving the adoption of air purifiers as well as air ionizers in residential and commercial complexes. Similarly, the demand for air purification has also surged in advanced economies including North America, which, in turn, will drive the sales of air ionizers in the US and Canada. Thus, growing demand for air purifiers from the emerging and advanced economic households will drive the sales of air ionizers during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, growing popularity of wearable air ionizers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Air Ionizer Market: Growing Popularity of Wearable Air Ionizers

The demand for wearable air ionizers is increasing among customers across the world, primarily owing to their compact size and intuitive operation. These compact devices help in removing common contaminants including dust, smoke, volatile organic components, and allergens from the immediate surroundings of the user. In addition, vendors have also started offering wearable air ionizers with rechargeable batteries, which further reduces expenditure on replacement batteries. Therefore, the reducing price of air ionizers will make them a viable choice for price-sensitive customers in emerging economies where air pollution is becoming a critical issue. Thus, the growing popularity of wearable air ionizers will drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Rising development of air purifier towers, growing online purchase of air ionizers, and surging air pollution globally are other factors that will boost the air ionizer market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Air Ionizer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global air ionizer market by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the air ionizer market share in 2019 followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. The air ionizer market growth can be attributed to the growing concerns over indoor air contamination and vehicular pollution. In addition, the major demand for air ionizers will be generated from integrated devices or smart air purifiers that incorporate multiple air purification systems. However, APAC is anticipated to contribute highest incremental growth owing to the increase in air pollution, smog formation, and gray air formation in emerging economies due to huge coal firing power plants. Furthermore, increasing environmental and health awareness are encouraging customers in these economies to purchase air purifiers, which, will further drive the demand for air ionizers during the forecast period.

