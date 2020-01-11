Technavio has been monitoring the global hair styling products market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.2 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 137-page report with TOC on "Hair Styling Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Hair styling spray, Dry shampoo, and Other hair styling products), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization. In addition, the increasing demand for natural and organic hair styling products is anticipated to boost the growth of the hair styling products market.

Growing purchasing power and rising disposable income across the world have increased the consumer spend on premium haircare products. In addition, with the rising consumer demand for innovative products, vendors are increasing their R&D efforts to introduce new products made of superior quality ingredients and new technologies. These products can also be used for professional treatment of hair-related issues and are thus priced higher than regular hair styling products. This is resulting in product premiumization as well as the expansion of product portfolios of vendors which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global hair styling products market.

Major Five Hair Styling Products Market Companies:

Henkel

Henkel operates its business through segments such as Adhesives technologies, Beauty care, and Laundry and home care. The company offers a wide range of hair styling products under the brands, Schwarzkopf and Syoss.

Kao Corporation

Kao Corporation operates the business across segments such as Beauty care, Human health care, Fabric and home care, and Chemical. The company offers a wide range of hair styling products under different brands such as Asience MEGURI, and Essential.

L'Oréal

L'Oréal operates its business across segments such as Professional products, Consumer products, L'Oréal luxe, and Active cosmetics. The company offers a wide range of hair styling products under different brands such as L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, NYX, Niely, Kiehl's, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Mizani, Pureology, and shu uemura art of hair.

Procter Gamble

Procter Gamble operates the business across segments such as Baby, feminine, and family care, Beauty, Fabric and home care, Healthcare, and Grooming. The company offers a wide range of hair styling products under different brands such as Head Shoulders, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Old Spice, and Pantene.

Unilever

Unilever operates the business across segments such as Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment. The company offers a wide range of hair styling products under different brands such as Clear, Dove, Dove Men+ Care, Sunsilk, Seda, Clinic Plus, TONI&GUY, Indulekha, and Ayush.

Technavio has segmented the hair styling products market based on the product, distribution channel, and region.

Hair Styling Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Hair styling spray

Dry shampoo

Other hair styling products

Hair Styling Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Offline

Online

Hair Styling Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

