Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 11.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 604843 ISIN: DE0006048432  Ticker-Symbol: HEN3 
Xetra
10.01.20
17:35 Uhr
93,62 Euro
+0,58
+0,62 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,22
93,78
10.01.
93,28
93,66
10.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA93,62+0,62 %
KAO CORPORATION76,00+1,33 %