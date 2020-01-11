Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 11.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115  Ticker-Symbol: 2M6 
Tradegate
10.01.20
19:40 Uhr
107,15 Euro
+0,55
+0,52 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,25
107,10
10.01.
106,30
107,10
10.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MASIMO
MASIMO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MASIMO CORPORATION147,000,00 %
MEDTRONIC PLC107,15+0,52 %