The global respiratory monitoring devices market is poised to grow by USD 1.4 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005338/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global respiratory monitoring devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Pulse oximetry, Spirometry, and Capnography), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023."

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-respiratory-monitoring-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the acquisition of small specialized hospitals by Tier-1 hospitals. In addition, technological advances in respiratory monitoring devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the respiratory monitoring devices market.

The global healthcare industry is witnessing an increase in acquisition of small specialized hospitals by tier-1 hospitals, which helps the latter to increase their service base and expand their presence. For instance, in January 2015, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL), acquired Nova Specialty Hospitals (Nova). This acquisition was made by AHLL to expand its base in the surgery care segment and increase its reach to cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, and Kanpur in India. Furthermore, through these acquisitions, the staff working in small hospitals gets trained to use the latest and advanced respiratory monitoring devices. Thus, acquisitions of small hospitals by tier-1 hospitals would result in an increase in the adoption of advanced respiratory monitoring devices.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third forfree.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Respiratory Monitoring Devices Companies:

Masimo

Headquartered in the US, Masimo offers products to pharmacies and hospitals across various geographic regions, which include Asia, EMEA, and North and South America. The company's key offerings include EMMA capnograph and Rad-57 Pulse CO-Oximeter.

Medtronic

Medtronic has business operations under various segments, which include cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. The company's key offerings include Nellcor portable SpO2 patient monitoring system, and Microcap handheld capnographs.

NIHON KOHDEN

NIHON KOHDEN operates its business through various segments, which include physiological measuring equipment, patient monitors, treatment equipment, and other. The company's key offerings include Oxypal Neo OLV-3100, which is a high-end desktop pulse oximeter, which helps in the measurement of SpO2.

Nonin

Nonin has business operations under various segments, which include pulse oximetry, regional oximetry, and capnography. The company's key offerings include LifeSense and WristOx2 Model 3150 USB. WristOx2 Model 3150 USB is developed by PureSAT SpO2 technology of Nonin, which delivers fast and accurate results.

Smiths Medical

Smiths Medical's key offerings include Coach 2 and Capnocheck II Handheld Capnograph/Oximeter. Coach 2 is used for incentive spirometry. This consists of one-way valve, flexible tubing, oxygen port, and many other features. Capnocheck II Handheld Capnograph/Oximeter is a fully featured portable device, delivering capnography along with oximetry.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Technavio has segmented the respiratory monitoring devices market based on the product and region.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Pulse oximetry

Spirometry

Capnography

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005338/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter