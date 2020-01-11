Toshiba Smart Microwave With Ability to Pair with Amazon Alexa and Google Home Debuts at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba has ushered in a new era of smart kitchen technology with its revolutionary smart microwave oven. The microwave oven was unveiled at the Google and Amazon booths during CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and marks a milestone for Toshiba in the application of IoT technology in the smart home.

The Toshiba smart microwave oven integrates state-of-the-art voice control technology to create a versatile kitchen assistant that meets everyone's daily cooking needs. With the ability to pair with Amazon Alexa or Google Home, users can control the Toshiba smart microwave using natural voice commands for the ultimate in convenience and hands-free navigation.

"Smart homes are the latest technological trend," said Dr. Scott Sun from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, Chief Technologist of Toshiba Microwave Oven Overseas. "Faced with the rise of the IoT and AI, we will stick to our innovation-driven approach and continue providing high-quality, safe products for households worldwide."

Toshiba's latest microwave oven is equipped with a range of smart home features, designed for intuitive and seamless home cooking. With a compatible smart speaker such as an Amazon Echo, voice commands can be used to start, pause and stop re-heating, or specify cooking times. Users deliver a command and the microwave will begin reheating, using the appropriate power and time settings. The microwave also features a dedicated voice command button that users can press, then tell the microwave how long they would like it to cook the food.

In addition to voice control, the microwave features a simple keypad, multiple different power levels and a child lock function. It's also user-friendly: users simply plug in the microwave, connect to the internet using their smart home app, then ask their smart home device to start microwaving.

Toshiba's microwave ovens have been built using principles of scientific and technological innovation under stringent quality control standards. Anticipating the smart home trend, Toshiba has continued to bring cutting-edge technologies to microwave ovens to deliver an enhanced experience for global users throughout the years.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064933/CES_TOSHIBA_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1065241/Midea_Toshiba_Microwave_Amazon_Alexa.jpg