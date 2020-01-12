ATX unchanged with Zumtobel and AT&S more than 5 percent up. News came from UBM, Pierer Mobility, ams, Sanochemia and Valneva. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,07% to 3.219,39 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 1,02%. Up to now there were 4 days with a positive and 3 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,31% away, from the low 1,02%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Thursday with 0,8%, the weakest is Monday with -0,45%. These are the best-performers this week: Zumtobel 5,43% in front of AT&S 5,19% and FACC 3,79%. And the following stocks performed worst: Amag -3,54% in front of SBO -2,85% and Flughafen Wien -2,68%. Further highlights this week: CA Immo for 4 days in a row up (2,54% gain from 37,45 to 38,4), also RBI 3 days up (2,07% ...

