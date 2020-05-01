Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DU34 ISIN: AU000000FLC5 Ticker-Symbol: 4SVE 
Frankfurt
30.04.20
08:04 Uhr
0,157 Euro
+0,001
+0,64 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1450,18130.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUENCE CORPORATION
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED0,157+0,64 %