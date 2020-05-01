FLUENCE CORPORATION

Q1 saw revenue substantially beat our estimates and EBITDA turn positive. Some regions and products have been affected by COVID-19, but FY20 sales guidance remains intact and we leave our numbers unchanged. The company is on track to receive a cash payment of over $34m from its Ivory Coast contract in Q2. Receipt of this payment is not explicitly factored into our forecast and should address balance sheet concerns.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
