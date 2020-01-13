Seeing Machines to showcase FOVIO Driver Monitoring Chip Technology at Automotive World 2020

TOKYO, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety will be exhibiting its FOVIO Driver Monitoring Chip technology (FOVIO Chip) at Automotive World in Tokyo, the world's largest exhibition for advanced automotive technologies.

Seeing Machines is demonstrating its world leading technology on the Xilinx booth (A16-48), its silicon supply partner.

Seeing Machines and Xilinx have announced a renewed supplier agreement where Xilinx will supply the FOVIO Chip directly to automotive Tier 1 customers that are pre-approved by Seeing Machines. This solution includes Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software, acceleration IP and application interfaces on Xilinx silicon which forms a cost-effective and power-efficient DMS Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP). The FOVIO Driver Monitoring Chip solution enables customers to seamlessly integrate DMS into their advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and semi-automated driving systems.

Visit Seeing Machines on the Xilinx booth (A16-48) at Automotive World in Tokyo from 15 through 17 January 2020.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The Company's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time identification and understanding of drivers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insight enables Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator identification and attention and can detect drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors.

Seeing Machines develops DMS for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The Company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions to industry leaders in each vertical.

DMS is becoming a core safety technology integrated into ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) offerings for the automotive industry, particularly with the development of semi-autonomous and self-driving cars. DMS is also increasingly seen to be an integral safety feature across the Commercial Transport & Logistics industry globally. www.seeingmachines.com