United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jan 12, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - ORYX Global Traders DMCC (ORYX) has launched Ver 3.0 of its advanced AI (artificial intelligence) trading platform. The new version, integrated with advanced analytical tools, will reduce trading risks and increase consistency."With the impact of artificial intelligence now being felt in all industries, especially finance, companies like ORYX are proving crucial to helping the industry realise the full potential of technology. ORYX AI is engineered to simplify trading," said Paul Scott, Chief Marketing Officer at ORYX."We understand as traders and brokers ourselves that key to a winning trade, it is essential to eliminate doubts and minimise risks. Our AI platform can identify common mishaps and guide our traders to consistent and successful trades."Machine learning, natural language processing and other facets of artificial intelligence have been cornerstones for many disruptive trends over the past couple of years. This is especially true in the world of fintech, and all the more so in forex, where AI has helped transform the sector into one of the most valuable investment platforms.For years institutional investors have used AI to help them sift through the noisy conditions that often dictate rates on forex markets, including macro-economics, regional and global political events and subsequently reap the benefits from resulting fluctuations.The ORYX brand was launched with a unique vision to provide unparalleled superior trading conditions, advanced education and state-of-the-art trading tools in the forex industry. As a result of a continuous focus on localizing our products and services to suit each market, together with the successful collaboration with talented and experienced teams from around the world, ORYX has quickly established as the global trademark it is today.About ORYX Global Traders DMCCORYX is known for its Speed and Agility. The company resonates with its ideals, and strives to be Quick in resolving issues and implementing improvements and Agile in facing ever changing turbulent markets to achieve its goals.Oryx Global Traders DMCC is a company registered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - DMCC under the registration number DMCC180206, and regulated by the DMCC with the trading license number DMCC-750548To learn more please visit the company website at https://www.oryxglobaltraders.com or email contact@oryxglobaltraders.com.Source: ORYX Global Traders DMCCCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.