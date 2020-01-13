Provisur Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance food processing equipment, announces the opening of a further processing sales and service facility in Huizen, Netherlands.

The new, modern logistics center, located near Amsterdam, will greatly enhance the company's ability to support its customers in the EMEA region. The state-of-the-art building was designed to optimize parts storage and improve productivity while meeting the highest energy efficiency standards to support Provisur's commitment to sustainability.

"We're very excited about opening a new facility in the Netherlands to further enhance our ability to provide customers with the high level of service they have come to expect from Provisur," said Brian Perkins, Executive Vice President. "The Huizen location adds to the company's global network of support facilities, allowing Provisur to meet the market needs specific to each region."

The new facility will be led by Jan Bootsma, Director of Sales Service, Further Processing EMEA. "The transition to our new building will be seamless," said Bootsma. "We are committed to providing our customers with the very best support and are excited to welcome them to our new facility."

About Provisur Technologies

Provisur Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of precision engineered industrial food processing equipment and offers a broad range of equipment and integrated full-line solutions for processing beef, poultry, pork, fish, and other food products.

For more information visit www.provisur.com.

Contacts:

Heather Radcliffe

Heather.Radcliffe@provisur.com

(708) 479-3565