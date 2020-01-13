Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W7Q9 ISIN: BE0974260896 Ticker-Symbol: 1C0 
Frankfurt
10.01.20
08:04 Uhr
9,600 Euro
+0,310
+3,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELYAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELYAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,740
10,120
12.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CELYAD
CELYAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELYAD SA9,600+3,34 %