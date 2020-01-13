EQS Group-News: Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel Zur Rose Group strengthens Group Management: Bernd Gschaider becomes Chief Operations Officer 2020-01-13 / 07:00 Press release Zur Rose Group strengthens Group Management: Bernd Gschaider becomes Chief Operations Officer The Zur Rose Group is appointing Bernd Gschaider to a newly created position heading, managing and organising all logistics processes across the Group. Since 2016 the 53-year old German citizen has been at Amazon, first running 13 fulfilment centres in Germany as Director of Operations (the "first mile"), then taking over responsibility for the "last mile" in Germany and Austria as Country Director Logistics in 2018. Prior to that he spent 18 years in senior positions at Robert Bosch GmbH in Turkey, France and Germany. Mr Gschaider will join the Zur Rose Group on 1 May 2020 and be a member of Group Management. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from RWTH Aachen University. The appointment of Bernd Gschaider marks an important step by the Zur Rose Group for the continued positive performance of the Group and the challenges of the future. "The position of Chief Operations Officer is strategically important for the further integration of logistics activities in the German market and for geographical expansion," said Walter Oberhänsli, CEO of the Zur Rose Group. "We are therefore very pleased to have persuaded a strong manager like Bernd Gschaider to join us. His many years of industry experience in various management positions in Europe and at the world's largest online retailer make him a valuable and optimal addition to the existing management team." Investors and analyst contact Marcel Ziwica, Chief Financial Officer Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49 Media contact Lisa Lüthi, Head of Group Communications Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14 Agenda 22 January 2020 Sales 2019 19 March 2020 2019 Full-Year Results 16 April 2020 First Quarter Trading Update 23 April 2020 Annual General Meeting Zur Rose Group The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. With its business model, it offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care and thus contributes to reducing healthcare costs. It is also characterized by the continuous further development of digital services in the field of drug management and actively promotes its positioning as a comprehensive, integrated cross-service healthcare platform. The creation of added value and a pronounced patient orientation make the Group an important strategic partner for service providers, payers and industry. The Zur Rose Group is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand DocMorris. The company employs over 1,300 people at various locations and generated a turnover of CHF 1,207 million in the 2018 financial year. The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). Further information at zurrosegroup.com End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Zur Rose Group AG Walzmühlestrasse 60 8500 Frauenfeld Switzerland Phone: +41 52 724 08 14 Internet: www.zurrosegroup.com ISIN: CH0042615283 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 949031 End of News EQS Group News Service 949031 2020-01-13

