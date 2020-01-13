Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in AB "Energijos skirstymo operatorius" (ESO1L, ISIN code LT0000130023) ir AB "Ignitis gamyba" (LNR1L, ISIN code LT0000128571)orderbooks on 13-01-2020 due to announced material information about official tender circular submitted to the Bank of Lithuania. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.