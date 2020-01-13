British convenience food retailer now uses full range of ACI's UP Merchant Payments solutions to offer customers a true omnichannel experience

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that British food retailer The Co-operative (Co-op) has selected ACI's award-winning fraud management solution ReD Shield to prevent eCommerce payments fraud.

Co-op is one of the UK's largest convenience food retailers with more than 2,600 stores and fuel sites across the country; the retailer recently announced major online expansion plans to address this rapidly growing channel. ACI ReD Shield, an integral part of ACI's UP eCommerce Payments solution, is a highly flexible, real-time fraud management solution customized to the requirements of eCommerce merchants and payment service providers (PSPs). It combines multiple layers of control to deliver a fraud prevention strategy tailored to customer needs.

As a strategic technology partner, ACI has supported Co-op with the launch of several innovative payments initiatives in recent years. Co-op was the first UK retailer to introduce both chip-and-pin and contactless cards in the UK. ACI's mobile payments technology is an essential component of Co-op's Pay-in-Aisle App, which was launched in 2018. The retailer uses ACI's UP Merchant Payments Solution for its card processing operations and to secure payments data through Point-2-Point Encryption (P2PE). ACI also runs a cloud-based wallet service for Co-op's loyalty membership scheme.

"As online shopping continues to grow, the security of online channels is not only top-of-mind for consumers, but paramount for merchants," said Andrew Quartermaine, vice president, ACI Worldwide. "ACI's ReD Shield helps merchants to pinpoint fraud by combining machine learning, predictive and behavioral analytics, positive profiling and customized rules. It is one of the most sophisticated fraud prevention solutions on the market today, enabling merchants to continuously monitor and refine their fraud prevention approach to stop fraud faster."

"The Co-op is focused on delivering ease, speed and convenience for today's time-pressed shoppers it is all about providing what our members and customers want and need, and emerging technologies play a key part in creating differentiation and choice in a challenging and competitive sector," said Dave Robertson, Retail IT Director, Co-op. "Safety and security is our number one priority and underpins our use of the latest technologies. That is why we are pleased to continue our relationship with ACI Worldwide and implement its powerful fraud prevention capabilities."

Meet ACI at NRF 2020 at booth 5447, January 12-14. For more information, visit ACI at NRF 2020.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises or through ACI's private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2020.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo, ReD, PAY.ON and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200112005018/en/

Contacts:

Dan Ring

Email: dan.ring@aciworldwide.com

Phone: +1 (781) 370-3600

Katrin Boettger

Email: katrin.boettger@aciworldwide.com

Phone: +44 (0) 7776 147 910