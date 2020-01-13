Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Mombasa Port Site Visit

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Mombasa Port Site Visit

Following the announcement on 31 December 2019 regarding the update on the proposed acquisition of the Comarco group of companies ("Comarco Group"), the Company is pleased to announce that it will be conducting site visits to Mombasa, Kenya with a number of potential debt and equity investors in mid-January.

Discussions are ongoing with numerous groups at both the public equity and asset level to determine the most beneficial structure and investment partner/s. The Board will keep shareholders appraised of developments in the weeks ahead.

