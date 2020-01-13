Anzeige
13.01.2020 | 08:04
Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Mombasa Port Site Visit

Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Mombasa Port Site Visit

PR Newswire

London, January 13

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Mombasa Port Site Visit

Following the announcement on 31 December 2019 regarding the update on the proposed acquisition of the Comarco group of companies ("Comarco Group"), the Company is pleased to announce that it will be conducting site visits to Mombasa, Kenya with a number of potential debt and equity investors in mid-January.

Discussions are ongoing with numerous groups at both the public equity and asset level to determine the most beneficial structure and investment partner/s. The Board will keep shareholders appraised of developments in the weeks ahead.

For further information, please visit www.aaaplc.com or contact the following:

Anglo African Agriculture PLC
Rob Scott, Executive Director		+27 (0)84 6006 001

Comarco Group
Simon Phillips, CEO
+27 (0)82 6191 081
VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)+44 (0)20 3005 5000
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)
Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance)
© 2020 PR Newswire