Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Significant commercial order for InVMA 13-Jan-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 13 January 2020 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") Significant commercial order for InVMA Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, InVMA Limited ("InVMA"), has secured an initial order commitment worth GBP817,000 over a two-year period to provide its AssetMinder(R) solution to a global, multi-billion Euro revenue supplier to the industrial and construction sectors (the "Supplier"). This represents the start of a global partnership between the Supplier and InVMA, which will see AssetMinder(R) deployed into the Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") sector. InVMA will enable the Supplier to deliver a condition-monitoring offering for the smart manufacturing and process industries, IIoT sensor, and other asset management that incorporates predictive analytics to maximise uptime and productivity. InVMA Chairman and Tern director, Bruce Leith, said, "We believe that InVMA is a pioneer in the digital transformation arena and this order commitment highlights the level of acceptance that its AssetMinder(R) solution has gained within the industry. This is a significant strategic relationship and provides a foundation to expand the capabilities of the Supplier's IIoT product portfolio. As a major shareholder in InVMA, we look forward to benefitting from the value that this contract should create within this exciting investment." Tern has a 50% equity ownership of InVMA. Tern's investment in InVMA was valued at GBP1 million in the Company's unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 June 2019. **ENDS** Enquiries Tern plc Via Newgate Communications Al Sisto, CEO Sarah Payne, Finance Director Tel: 0203 328 5656 Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley Tel: 020 7659 1234 Whitman Howard (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 PR Elisabeth Cowell/Megan Kovach ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 39993 EQS News ID: 951525 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)