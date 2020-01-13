Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has named Marco Huwiler country managing director for Switzerland. In this role, Huwiler leads Accenture's growing business in Switzerland, which supports over 100 clients, applying new digital technologies to drive innovation and transform their organizations.

Huwiler (44) currently heads Accenture's Financial Services group in Switzerland, responsible for managing and developing its insurance, banking and capital markets capabilities. In addition, he is the account lead for some of Accenture's largest Swiss financial services clients. Huwiler joined Accenture in 2001 and has extensive experience of helping national and international clients drive growth through large-scale business transformation projects, digitization programs and innovation initiatives.

Huwiler succeeds Thomas D. (Thomi) Meyer, who has served in the role since 2003 and will retire from the company in May 2020 due to reaching the contractual age. Under his leadership, the Swiss practice has seen significant growth in revenues and talent. Meyer served as a global client account lead for several of the largest Swiss clients, led the insurance practice in Europe, Latin America and Africa for more than 5 years and headed the launch of the Digital business unit in the DACH (German-speaking) region.

"Marco Huwiler has extensive experience of running our work with key financial services clients and will now be leading our efforts to continue our growth and strengthen our brand. Switzerland has many world-leading companies and we want to work with them to help them drive growth and transform their business for the digital age," said Frank Riemensperger, chairman of Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia.

"At the same time, we are grateful to Thomi for his tremendous contributions to Accenture during his 33-year career with our company. His dedication and passion are truly outstanding and inspirational. As a trusted advisor to both the Swiss industry landscape and the public community, he made a decisive impact in innovating Switzerland and the European insurance industry. On behalf of Accenture, I wish Thomi all the best for his future."

