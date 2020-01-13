The global bulldozers market is poised to grow by USD 4.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 148-page research report with TOC on "Bulldozers Market Analysis Report by End-user (Construction, Mining, and Others), by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

The market is driven by the rapid growth in urbanization. In addition, technological advances in the global bulldozers market are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Rapid growth in population and urbanization, particularly, in the emerging economies is expected to lead to the rise in the number of megacities during the forecast period. This will, in turn, lead to an increase in infrastructure development to accommodate the growing influx of population in urban centers. The construction of hotels, railways, roads, hospitals, and residential buildings will boost the demand for construction machinery. Thus, rapid urbanization in emerging economies such as India, China, and South Africa will boost the demand for earthmoving machines including bulldozers during the forecast period.

Major Five Bulldozers Market Companies:

AB Volvo

AB Volvo operates through the following business segments including Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions Other, and Financial Services. The company offers dozers for use in construction work as well as coal dozers.

Bell Equipment Ltd.

Bell Equipment Ltd. operates through the following segments including South African sales operation, South African manufacturing and logistics operation, European operation, Rest of Africa operation, and North American operation. The company offers crawler dozer in their product portfolio.

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. has business operations under various segments, including Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy Transportation, and Financial Products Revenues. The company offers wheel dozers as part of its premium heavy equipment products portfolio.

Deere Co.

Deere Co. operates the business under the following segments including Agriculture and turf, Construction and forestry, Financial services, and other revenue. The company offers dozers under the construction and forestry segment.

Komatsu Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd. operates the business under the following segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment, Retail Finance, and Industrial Machinery and Others. The company offers bulldozers for construction and mining equipment.

Bulldozers End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Construction

Mining

Others

Bulldozers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

