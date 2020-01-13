Shield Therapeutics has kick-started 2020 by securing an out-licensing deal in China for its primary asset, Feraccru/Accrufer. The exclusive deal with China-based Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical (ASK Pharm) covers China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. ASK Pharm will complete any required clinical trials in China and file the marketing authorisation for the treatment of iron deficiency in all territories covered by the deal; we forecast China launch in 2023. Shield will receive an upfront licensing payment of $11.4m which, importantly, has extended the cash runway into 2021. The next key inflection point is a US partnering deal, which we assume will occur in the next 12 months; upfront payments from a deal will enhance Shield's balance sheet further. We value Shield at £346.8m

