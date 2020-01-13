Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AE98 ISIN: GB00BYV81293 Ticker-Symbol: 1JS 
Frankfurt
13.01.20
08:03 Uhr
2,040 Euro
-0,020
-0,97 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,000
2,160
10:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC2,040-0,97 %