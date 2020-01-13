Sabio Group has announced the acquisition of Team vision, a specialist provider of contact centre and CX solutions. The acquisition supports Sabio's goal of becoming a dominant player in the European customer experience market and delivers critical scale for the company in Spain with the expanded organisation now holding a 24% market share.

Created in 2003, Madrid-based Team vision is an established Genesys Partner providing a comprehensive range of CX solutions and services to many of Spain's leading brands, including Telefonica, Securitas, Axa, Sanitas, El Corte Ingles, Abanca and Linea Directa.

Jonathan Gale, CEO of Sabio Group said: "I am delighted to welcome Team vision's prestigious clients and outstanding team of skilled colleagues to Sabio Group. By combining Team vision with our existing business in Spain, we have established an independent CX leader with critical mass in Enterprise and CCaaS technologies.

"This is an exciting move for Sabio Group which supports our ongoing objective to combine our own technology with that of our partners, bringing the very latest in AI powered, self-service and channel agnostic customer engagement solutions to our clients," he continued.

"With an impressive customer portfolio, valuable human resources and successful track record in delivering Genesys-powered customer experience solutions, Team vision will be a great acquisition for Sabio Group," added Team vision's Deputy Managing Director, Gabriel Rodriguez. "We look forward to continued success as part of the Sabio team."

Backed by Horizon Capital, the acquisition continues Sabio Group's growth plan to broaden the company's solutions portfolio and geographic coverage. To date this has included the acquisitions of SaaS solutions provider Rapport in March 2017, DatapointEurope one of Europe's leading contact centre technology providers in July 2017, customer insight and contact centre benchmarking experts Bright UK in March 2018, flexAnswer Solutions, the leading Singapore-based provider of innovative Virtual Assistant solutions in December 2018, and Spain-based WFO and Speech Analytics specialist Callware in January 2019.

