The adoption of cloud computing is increasing across the world owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services. This has encouraged enterprises and EDR service providers to adopt cloud-based EDR solutions as well. In addition, vendors are focusing on partnerships and acquisitions with other vendors or solution providers to enhance their product offerings. Furthermore, the growth of cloud-based EDR has encouraged venture capital investments among enterprises developing EDR software solutions. Thus, the adoption of cloud-based EDR is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, integration of AI into EDR software will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market: Integration of AI into EDR Software

Enterprises are increasingly integrating and converging security solutions such as endpoint security suites to combat the rising cyberthreats. EDR vendors have also started integrating advanced technologies including AI to offer better security solutions. AI-based security solutions enable faster detection of malicious intent and have the capability of predictive analysis. This helps them in identifying malicious behavior patterns in files and websites that are introduced in a network. These solutions can also identify complex behavioral patterns by using machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL). Therefore, enterprises in the BFSI, healthcare, government, and other end-user industries are adopting AI-based EDR solutions as they offer better functionalities and quicker responses than conventional EDR software. Thus, the growing popularity of AI-based EDR is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

"Emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy, growing demand for integrated solutions, and the increasing adoption of IoT devices will further boost the endpoint detection and response market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global endpoint detection and response market by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and end-users (enterprises and individual customers) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the endpoint detection and response market share in 2019 followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America is one of the early adopters of EDR solutions due to the growing instances of cyberattacks and data thefts in enterprises.

