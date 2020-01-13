Vernier Software & Technology Partners with Leeds United to Help Connect Sports to STEM Education

Organizations work to engage more students in STEM education and introduce them to careers in STEM fields

BEAVERTON, Oregon, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology has partnered with the Leeds United Football Club to help increase student interest and engagement in STEM education through sports. Through this partnership, the two world-recognized organizations will work collaboratively to provide hands-on, STEM-focused educational opportunities and resources to students and local communities, as well as introduce students to careers in STEM fields. Vernier will be showcasing its award-winning science technology, as well as giving away a signed Leeds United football jersey, at Bett 2020 in London on January 22-25, 2020 in stand SB40.

"Sports are a common denominator among so many people and provide a great way to help students connect their personal experiences and interests with STEM studies in physiology, physics, and engineering," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "We are proud to partner on this exciting initiative with such a well-respected football organization that shares our commitment to education and community engagement. Together we will bridge STEM and sports and engage more students in STEM education."

Leeds United, located in Leeds, West Yorkshire in England, was established in 1919 and currently plays in the EFL Championship league. Its foundation, which has a rich history of providing ongoing development opportunities, aims to use the power of sport to educate, motivate, inspire, and support people throughout the local Leeds community.

"The need for the adoption of STEM subjects in secondary education continues to grow. Without engineering and science graduates, industry in our country cannot thrive," said Spencer Taylor, Director of Education at Leeds United FC. "There have been many initiatives developed by governments to attempt to engage more students in these very important subjects. With Vernier, we can now bring this technology to the schools and bring the sports science from the training pitch to the classroom."

