Of 169 pre-selected projects only one is a wind generator; the remaining 348.5 MW of generation capacity comes from solar projects. The auction's final results are expected in spring.The Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (HEPURA) has published the list of 169 clean energy projects that have applied to compete in the country's first renewable energy auction, launched in late October. The authority revealed 168 of those projects - with a combined generation capacity of 348.5 MW - are PV plants, with only one, 500 kW wind turbine. Of the solar proposals, 141 projects had ...

