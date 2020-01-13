The global self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) market size is poised to grow by USD 243.79 million during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 147-page research report with TOC on "Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market Analysis Report by Application (Firefighting, Industrial, and Recreational), Product (Open-circuit SCBA and Closed-circuit SCBA), and Geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA) 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in the establishment of scuba diving license institutes. Also, the integration of SCBA with communication systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) market.

In the past few years, the popularity of scuba diving institutes has increased globally. This can be attributed to the rising number of solo travelers and the growth of ecotourism. For instance, the number of solo travelers increased 6%-8% during 2018-2019. Countries such as Egypt, Indonesia, and the Maldives are witnessing an increase in the number of travelers interested in scuba diving. This is leading to an increase in the establishment of scuba diving license institutes across the world. This is expected to propel the demand for SCBA during the forecast period as this equipment will be required to provide training to students.

Major Five Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has business operations under various segments, which include industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. The company offers products such as Air-Pak 75 SCBA, Air-Pak X3 Pro SCBA, Air-Pak 50 2002 NFPA SCBA, and Air-Pak X3 SCBA through 3M Scott Fire Safety.

Avon Rubber Plc

Avon Rubber Plc offers advanced chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense respiratory protection systems for the military, law enforcement, and fire markets. The company offers products such as ST53, ST50, ST53 Plus, ST54, Viking Z Seven and Deltair through Avon Protection.

DEZEGA

DEZEGA operates its business through various segments, which include SCSR, closed-circuit SCBA, emergency escape hood, and maintenance equipment. The company offers DEZEGA closed-circuit SCBA ?-30 ?X, DEZEGA closed-circuit SCBA ?-30, and DEZEGA closed-circuit SCBA P-34.

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA operates its business under two segments, such as medical, and safety. The company offers products such as Dräger PSS 4000, Dräger PSS 5000, Dräger PSS 3000, and Dräger PAS Lite.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business under various segments, which include aerospace, home and building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. The company offers products such as Survivair Puma SCBA (NIOSH), Survivair Panther Industrial SCBA (1997-style) (NIOSH), and Survivair Cougar SCBA (NIOSH).

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Open-circuit SCBA

Closed-circuit SCBA

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Firefighting

Industrial

Recreational

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

