Kazia Therapeutics has announced that GDC-0084, its promising glioblastoma drug, will join (subject to definitive agreement) the pivotal GBM AGILE trial. AGILE is a clinician-led trial that currently enables fast access to 11 US glioblastoma centres. GDC-0084 could be dosed from Q2/Q3 CY20. Data from the 20-patient stage of the GDC-0084 Phase II should be available during 2020. Our indicative value remains at A$137m.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...