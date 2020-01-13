French thinktank Institute Montaigne says Africa is absent from the global solar revolution for several reasons including a lack of suitable financing tools, the small size of projects and a systematic recourse to tendering. Removing artificial price signals set by ever more competitive tenders could be a step towards a more mature market, ready for large scale solar tenders.Solar energy is the only way to improve access to electricity in Africa, according to the Bright Perspectives for Solar Power in Africa study published by French thinktank the Institute Montaigne. The continent, and particularly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...