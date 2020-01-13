Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: Velocity Truck Centers Acquires Central California Truck And Trailer Sales

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Velocity Truck Centers (VTC), the leading group of commercial vehicle dealerships in the Southwest, is pleased to announce that the company has acquired Central California Truck and Trailer Sales, Inc. (CCTTS), the leading independent used-truck and new/used trailer retailer in California. Warren Auwae, CCTTS's founder, has joined VTC and will be responsible for the combined trailer and used truck operations of CCTTS and VTC.

With the combination of CCTTS' 6 locations in California and VTC's 9 locations, the group will becomes one of the largest volume retailers of used trucks in the west with 15 total locations across California, Arizona and Nevada. CCTTS also brings expertise in new and used trailer sales to the VTC family. In addition CCTTS will now be able to offer financing through VTC's sister company, Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, bringing many more options for the CCTTS customer base to acquire equipment.

From Brad Fauvre, Co-President of VTC, "We are very excited to welcome CCTTS to the Velocity family. Warren and his sales team are best-in-class in all metrics and will bring additional skills and perspective to the Velocity network. We are especially excited to have Warren's entrepreneurial drive and depth of experience in truck and trailer sales as an addition to our senior management team." Adds Conan Barker, Co-President of VTC, "We want to enthusiastically welcome the CCTTS employees into our organization. The CCTTS brand will remain in the marketplace strengthened by the VTC network, and we look forward to growing together with our new team members and customers in the coming years." From Warren Auwae, "We feel like we found the perfect home for our employees and customers. We are excited for the opportunity and see real growth potential with the combined forces."

Velocity Truck Centers, a part of the Velocity Vehicle Group (VVG), operates commercial vehicle dealerships across California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii. VTC provides new & used commercial vehicle sales, including the full spectrum from pickup trucks to delivery vans to 18-wheelers and school busses, as well as aftermarket parts and service support, along with a multitude of other vehicle-related services. VTC is an authorized dealer for the Freightliner, Western Star, Autocar, Ford, Fuso, Thomas Built Buses, Isuzu, Hino Trucks, SportTruck, Renegade RV, Rosenbauer fire, Crane Carrier and Freightliner Custom Chassis vehicle brands. VVG also offers equipment financing through its Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance subsidiary, as well as small business and SBA loans through Velocity Small Business Solutions, and truck rental and leasing through Velocity Truck Rental and Leasing.

VELOCITY VEHICLE GROUP DIVISIONS INCLUDE:

• Velocity Truck Centers • Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance • VelocitySBA • BusWest • SelecTrucks of L.A. • Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing • SportTruckRV • Velocity Fire Equipment & Sales • Velocity Truck & Trailer Parts • Miramar Truck Body and Equipment; and now… Central California Truck and Trailer Sales.

