Media Group International: Amir Bramly continue to Demonstrate High Consistency of Profit and Yield as Innovative Entrepreneur

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Stepping forward year 2020 Bramly has accumulated sold shares and holdings valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Leading Israeli entrepreneur, businessman, and founder of dozens of companies, Amir Bramly, consists of holdings and various businesses, which have both partial and complete holdings. In his extensive business career, and, in doing so, has accumulated sold shares value of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Amir Bramly is considered one of the most intriguing businessmen in the Israeli economy, not only due to his inexhaustible entrepreneurial spirit, the refreshing management style, the diverse areas of business, and the exciting hobbies. Amir Bramly, in his calculated way, takes steps that most business managers wouldn't dare to think of, and miraculously reaps tremendous successes over and again. Bramly has made some significant exits by selling his majority shares to leading public or well-known international institutions and private investment sector and the age of 37, Bramly already owned holdings group, which controls dozens of businesses worth hundreds of millions.

Along with his growing business activity (both buying and selling), Bramly has become widely known and recognized for his innovative and pioneer entrepreneurship, not only by field of business activity but also by financial modeling and structuring which demonstrated a consistently high profit and yield.



Bramly is known as a very active businessman and active philanthropist, supporting communities in need, including donating to teenagers in risk, organizations which support women who have experienced violence, cancer patient support organizations, and promoting social agendas to execute economic reforms in order to reduce and minimize the socioeconomical differences between the rich and the working people. Bramly's approach is to help to generate growth opportunities to mid and low-income level sectors by law and government policy.

In 2015, the "Jerusalem Prize for Entrepreneurship" was granted to Amir Bramly business group by the Minister of Economy as appreciation for his contribution to the Israeli economy, the innovative entrepreneurs, and to the support of the SMB's in Israel. In addition, Bramly business group was a member of the "Globes Dun's 100," which rates and nominates leading companies in the Israeli economy.

In the business community, Amir Bramly is known as a brilliant problem solver and a discreet "behind the scenes" advisor. Over the years, Bramly has been a consultant to major businessmen and financial institutions.

Amir Bramly business group has always been counted on as a strong and unique organization on Israel's business landscape, which is engaged in investments, entrepreneurship, and diversity of financial channels. Amir Bramly group's business portfolio has always spread over a broad spectrum of activities: Financing and Finance; Investments; Insurance Services; Business Support and Consultancy Services; Credit Risk and Business Viability Assessment; Recycling and Ecology; Retail and more. This spread and versatility were not only demonstrated through business activity but also by business stage, size, location, and other diverse factors, which have all been a part of his risk management strategy to minimize the group risk and exposure.



Among Bramly's known recent companies and exits:

EZBOB UK - Largest online lending platform for online business in UK

Wobi Insurance - Leading insurance and saving aggregation agency

Hagshma Fund - Top private real estate asset management firm

Expo Fund - Real estate financing fund

Extreme Credit Systems - Software corporation specializing finance and banking

Silver-way Credit Cards - Credit card platform allowing clients to split payments on POS

Double-check - Strategic consulting service firm

WTP - Waste to product - Recycling advance technology for municipal needs

And more…

EZBOB UK - Bramly estimated exit in share value of 70 million USD

Partners - Oaktree Capital, Leumi Bank, The UK Government Angel Co-Fund

EZBOB became the largest online lending platform for online business in the UK, lending over 200 Million GBP. Ezbob's platform is customized for RBS risk requirements and to date, Ezbob's lending experience includes having processed over 60,000 SME loans and has completed 10,000 full loan cycles. During the early years of growth, in addition to his holdings in EZBOB Amir Bramly was the main credit risk consultant who developed the first credit score and methodology to significantly reduce the default rate.

Wobi Insurance - Bramly's estimated exit share value of 67 million USD

Partners - White Mountain Insurance Group

Wobi is an innovative insurance and financial product aggregation and comparison platform, which was transformed the way consumers buy insurance policies and aggregate their savings and pensions online. The company had one of the fastest growths and market penetration in the insurance industry on the Israeli markets.

Hagshma Fund - Bramly's estimated exit value of 48 million USD

A private investment platform, Hagshama invested approximately 1 Billion USD in real estate worldwide and was a pioneer crowdfund company in the Israel business arena. The platform was innovative by allowing small and mid-level investors to gain and be part of investment opportunities, which was kept to millionaires only. Amir Bramly was part of the original group of founders.

Expo fund - Estimated accumulated loan book of over 100 million USD

Expo is a leading non-bank credit fund providing a credit against real-estate collaterals in Israel. The fund was established by Amir Bramly and Avi Deoitsche as a response to growing market need and demand for non-banking collaterals backed financing. The platform includes its loan book and has been purchased by his partner, Avi Deoitsche, who still controls the fund.

Extreme Credit Systems - Specializes in providing financial institutions turn-key full solution for credit scoring and processing.

Silver-way Credit Cards - A credit card payment platform that allows all credit cardholders to split payments to up to 24 monthly payments at the point of sale in a fully automated process.

Double-check - A service and product company which provided real-time analysis to companies and business using cutting-edge technology and self-developed algorithm to perform analysis for the business strength and probability of default within minutes. The software, named Ibex Pro, uses also a segment base coemption of business financial and operational KPI's.

WTP - Waste to Product - A recycling factory that uses advanced technology to reduce the cost of the recycling process, while significantly increasing the output recycled materials and, as a result, can be used in high percentage in recycled plastic products.

As part of his breaching of boundaries, Bramly is also engaged in racing. He drives a BMW M5 sports car and trains personally with a famous Israeli racing driver. He has already participated in an international competition in France and is currently undergoing training series for races to be held in Europe this summer ". The motorsport field attracted me from an early age, and I only started taking it seriously in the last four years after a single professional training ride, where I discovered driving wasn't just about stepping on the gas pedal, but a precise technical world.

In one of his interviews, Amir Bramly was quoted:



"In my view, race driving can be, in some measures, a fantastic analogy to the business world, which requires control and timing of the brakes rather than acceleration or speed. The other thing that connects the two worlds is setting your gaze - which must always be aimed forward. Setting your gaze constitutes more than 80 percent of correct driving. This is also the case in business and entrepreneurship. You can learn from history, but you can't affect it. The effect only works forward. Took the wrong turn? You can't fix it; you can only set your gaze towards the next round. Setting your gaze is also a significant factor in business and life. It's hard to get to where you want to if you don't set your gaze at it and aim toward it way before you get there".

