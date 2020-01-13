The following information is based on a press release from Hemfosa Fastigheter AB (HEMF, SE0007126115) published on January 10, 2020 and may be subject to change. HEMF announced that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB's (SBB) voluntary recommended public tender offer received acceptances of approximately 91.2% of total shares outstanding in HEMF. In accordance to the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", Version 2.3, rule 5.9, NASDAQ Global Index Group will remove HEMF from VINX Benchmark index effective January 15, 2020. Last inclusion date for HEMF will be January 14, 2020. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Index Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=752530