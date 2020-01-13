The Japanese electronics giant has unveiled three monocrystalline half-cut cell modules said to provide 2-3% better performance than standard, full cell panels. The claimed efficiency of the modules exceeds 19.5% and Sharp says power output ranges from 330-395 W.Japanese electronics giant Sharp Corporation has launched a new PERC monocrystalline PV module series based on half-cut cell technology. The range features three five-busbar modules - the NU-JC330, NU-BA385 and NU-JB395 - which the company claims can offer a yield increase of up to 3% compared to full-cell rivals. Sharp added, the smallest, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...