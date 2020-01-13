Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855383 ISIN: JP3359600008 Ticker-Symbol: SRP 
Tradegate
13.01.20
10:47 Uhr
14,235 Euro
+0,060
+0,42 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
SHARP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHARP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,150
14,210
13:44
14,120
14,230
13:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHARP
SHARP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHARP CORPORATION14,235+0,42 %