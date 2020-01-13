The global cancer biologics market is poised to grow by USD 40.38 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Cancer Biologics Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), Product (Monoclonal antibodies, Vaccines, Cell and gene therapy, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the robust pipeline and new drug approvals. In addition, the increased use of predictive biomarkers is anticipated to boost the growth of the cancer biologics market.

Many players in the market are investing heavily in the development of cancer biologics. Hence, numerous biologic molecules for the treatment of cancer are in the late stages of development. Furthermore, regulatory agencies have fastened the approval process for cancer biologics. Thus, the presence of a robust pipeline and the approval of new drugs is expected to drive the growth of the global cancer biologics market during the forecast period.

Major Five Cancer Biologics Companies:

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. is one of the leading vendors in the human therapeutics segment, which focuses on the treatment of illnesses, primarily in the area of oncology, hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company offers various cancer therapies such as XGEVA, IMLYGIC, Vectibix, and BLINCYTO.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company operates through the biopharmaceuticals segment, which engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases. The company's cancer biologics offerings include OPDIVO, EMPLICITI, and YERVOY.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is one of the leading manufacturers of human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. Under its human pharmaceutical products segment, the company manufactures pharmaceutical products for endocrinology, oncology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, and immunology therapeutic areas and other areas globally. LARTRUVO, PORTRAZZA, ERBITUX, and CYRAMZA are some of the monoclonal antibodies offered by the company for the treatment of various cancers.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd operates the business across two segments, which include pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company offers various biologics for cancer treatment, including Herceptin, Avastin, MabThera/Rituxan, PERJETA, KADCYLA, TECENTRIQ, Herceptin Hylecta, and GAZYVA.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. manufactures and markets human health pharmaceuticals and vaccine products. Some of the company's offerings in cancer biologics category are SYLATRON, ELSPA, KEYTRUDA, TICE BCG, INTRON, and GARDASIL.

Technavio has segmented the cancer biologics market based on the product and region.

Cancer Biologics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Monoclonal antibodies

Vaccines

Cell and gene therapy

Others

Cancer biologics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

