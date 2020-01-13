Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading data research platform and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of S&P Global Transcripts to its data offerings. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and insights needed to enable impactful research.

Through WRDS, S&P Global Transcripts provides unparalleled insights from management calls and discussions including unstructured textual data in machine-readable format for quicker analysis and unique metadata tagging for each message including Company ID, Speaker ID, Key Development ID, among others. Subscribers can combine call transcripts with earnings, M&A, guidance, existing datasets to create uniquely powerful insights.

Key highlights:

Track event information including dates, times, dial-in and replay numbers, and investor relations contact information

Perform historical analysis on firms, individuals, analysts, or brokers based on call transcripts

Rigorously sourced and reliable data

Coverage from 2000 in North America and 2004 globally

"WRDS is excited to add S&P Global Transcripts to the platform," said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. "The unique tagging within the transcript data along with the ability to easily link to other data on WRDS will be extremely valuable for our subscribers. I look forward to seeing how our users incorporate this data into their impact-driven work."

"We are thrilled to partner with WRDS and offer impactful, unrivaled data for our subscribers. This data will expand university curricula allowing users to acquire forward-looking perspectives by reading transcripts of earnings calls, perform historical analyses to determine sentiment, all with integration with other datasets," said Joel Nadelman, Global Head of Academic Solutions.

Recent Research Using S&P Global Transcripts

What's Really in a Deal? Evidence from Textual Analysis

Wenyao Hu (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Thomas Shohfi (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Runzu Wang (University of Oklahoma)

Which Buy-Side Institutions Participate in Public Earnings Conference Calls? Implications for Capital Markets and Sell-Side Coverage

Andrew C. Call (Arizona State University), Nathan Y. Sharp (Texas A&M University), Thomas Shohfi (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)

Does Executive Temperament Supersede Disclosure Content? Evidence from Weather Effects during Earnings Conference Calls

Bill Francis (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Wenyao Hu (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Thomas Shohfi (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)

Gender and Earnings Conference Calls

Bill Francis (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Thomas Shohfi (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Daqi Xin (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)

Along with best paper awards, research support and the latest data available, WRDS is a leader in enabling impactful research. Through a first-of-its-kind collaboration with SSRN, WRDS is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers working across an array of fields. The WRDS Research Paper Series is a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work, which will increase researcher visibility and build a specialized research base that will advance shared knowledge. In addition, the organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award to honor emerging business schools in North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA. Learn more about how WRDS is driving impact.

ABOUT S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuation and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction. S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

About WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global institutions enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, R and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable data models. WRDS unique array of Services offer access to a suite of analytics developed by our doctoral-level research team, tutorials, research support, and Classroom by WRDS -- a teaching and learning toolkit designed to introduce business concepts in the classroom.

An award-winning data research platform for 50,000+ commercial, academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, analytics, and research services all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 99,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

