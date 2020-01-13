NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Director resignation and appointment of new Director

Newbury Racecourse plc (the 'Company')

Director Resignation and appointment of new Finance Director

The Company announces that Claire Spencer, Finance Director and Company Secretary has given notice of her intention to resign as a director from the Company. However, she will remain in her current positions at the Company until her successor has been formally appointed as a director of the Company.

The Company is pleased to confirm that Mark Leigh has been appointed as the new Finance Director, effective from 14 April 2020.Claire Spencer will be available to assist with an orderly transition and will complete the audit of the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

Mark Leigh has extensive experience in the leisure and hospitality sectors, having previously been Chief Financial Officer at Longleat Enterprises (which includes the Longleat Safari Park & Cheddar Caves as well as the wider 10,000 acre Longleat estate) since 2017. Prior to this, he worked for Merlin Entertainments Group plc for 10 years in a variety of financial and business development roles, including as finance director of Chessington World of Adventures Resort, head of corporate development for the Merlin Group and latterly finance director for the new openings division of Merlin.

Chief Executive, Julian Thick, commented:

"On behalf of the board I would like to thank Claire for her loyal service to the company over the last 9 years. Claire has made a huge contribution to the successful development of the organisation and will be much missed as she now moves on to pursue other opportunities.

We are delighted to have secured Mark as our new Finance Director. His wealth of relevant leisure and commercial experience will help Newbury Racecourse continue to develop and thrive in the future."

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Newbury Racecourse plc Tel: 01635 40015

Julian Thick (Chief Executive)

Harriet Collins (Head of Communications)

Hudson Sandler Tel: 020 7796 4133

Charlie Jack