EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies - Axia Materials Announce ENERTEC Solar Panel Order for Korean Smart Farms

NIAGARA FALLS, ON AND SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") with its partner Axia Materials Co. Ltd ("AXIA"), based in Seoul, South Korea ("Korea") are pleased to announce its first combined order for off grid "SmartFarms" in Korea.

AXIA has been working in the "SmartFarm" business in Korea over the last years. This industry is becoming a very popular way to grow fruits and vegetables in Korea. One of the missing parts of the industry was how to power these units economically. EHT and its ENERTEC power systems and now its new FR Composite back sheet powered panel offer the best solution to power these "SmartFarms" economically.

AXIA and EHT will now complete over the next couple of months a prototype "SmartFarm" with EHT back contact Solar panels and Alpha Outback batteries and inverters in Seoul. AXIA has an order currently to deliver 200 "SmartFarm" units made of Axia's composite SIPs (Structural Insulated Panel) in 2020 and ramps up to 8,000 in 2023. EHT, AXIA and the "SmartFarm" customer understand the addition of a solar wrap from EHT gives these units the ability to be used in a much larger marketplace with higher energy efficiency. EHT estimates the cost of solar wrap, inverters and batteries to be approximately $75,000 Cdn. per "SmartFarm" unit. After the initial prototype is complete, we will update the market with final pricing and margins.

The "SmartFarm" units of Axia's project will have EHT's solar as roof applications and Axia's LitePan Composite SIPs as floor, wall, and roof panels. This unit will have isothermal body functions to have high precision level of humidity and temperature control and to avoid mildew and cold bridges. All the material will not have any VOC emission. As an optional offer, this unit will have light reflect wall systems to have maximum efficiency of LED operation.

Justin Jin, CEO of AXIA, commented "This is just the start of our partnership with EHT and it shows how it strengthens our capability to market with novel composites material with advanced energy solutions. Our goal is to develop 100% off-grid "SmartFarm" units together with EHT.

EHT's CEO, John Gamble, remarked, "This is a very important step for our company; not only does it help to prove out our leading-edge solar technology, but shows the wide market opportunities the products we produce have."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About AXIA Materials

AXIA was incorporated in 2000 as a polymer development and manufacturing company in Korea. Using its patented and proprietary resin technologies, it invented wide (3.0m or 10') CFRTC (Continuous Fiber Reinforced

Thermoplastics Composite) sheets featuring zero VOC emissions and fast manufacturing production in a continuous thermoforming process. Since its mass production line was set up in 2015 AXIA has focused more on advanced building systems with its composite materials. AXIA has 32 globally registered patents on material, process, systems, and applications. And it has done Korean government projects with more than $15M government grant programs. AXIA is widely recognized as the leading company in the Composite residential house sector by AZL Aachen GmbH (Germany), by JEC Group, by the press and research institutes, and by many other well-known organizations in the composites industries. AXIA is distinguished as having established the first Evaluation Report for the IBC (International Building Code) in Composite-Building. IBC requires a high level of quality control, repeatable measured properties, and traceable production quality management systems.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

