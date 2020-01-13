The global antiseptic and disinfectant products market is poised to grow by USD 3.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 167-page report with TOC on "Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), End-User (Healthcare providers, Commercial users, and Domestic users), Product (Disinfectant and Antiseptic), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide. In addition, the growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green hand sanitizers is anticipated to boost the growth of the antiseptic and disinfectant products market.

Patients who undergo surgery are often prone to surgery site associated infections (SSIs). SSIs are also the most common complication in postoperative surgical patients, and they are associated with significant morbidity, high death rates, and financial stress on national budgets and individual patients. Furthermore, the increasing cases of outpatient surgery, are propelling the demand for antimicrobial interventions, including antiseptics and disinfectants. This is because these surgical procedures do not involve overnight hospitalization stay, and patients may acquire infections when exposed to non-healthcare settings. With the rising incidence of various chronic diseases, the number of surgical procedures is expected to increase, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the antiseptic and disinfectant products market during the forecast period.

Major Five Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has business operations under various segments, which include industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. The company offers Avagard which is a hand antiseptic formulation that contains chlorhexidine gluconate and ethyl alcohol as active ingredients.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through three segments, namely BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers a range of preoperative skin antiseptic products under the ChloraPrep category.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates the business under two segments, pharmaceutical and medical. The company's key offerings include Chlorhexidine gluconate, Hydrogen peroxide, Isopropyl alcohol, Accel PREVention, and CaviCide.

Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab Inc. operates its business through the global industrial, global institutional, and global energy segments. The company's key offerings in antiseptic and disinfectant products market include Neutral disinfectant cleaner and OxyCide.

Getinge AB

Getinge AB has business operations under various segments, which include acute care therapies, life science, and surgical workflows. The company offers a range of instrument cleaning disinfectants that are used for various purposes.

Technavio has segmented the antiseptic and disinfectant products market based on the type and region.

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Healthcare providers

Commercial users

Domestic users

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Disinfectant

Antiseptic

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

