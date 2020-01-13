Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues ADR update on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) has announced that GDC-0084, its promising glioblastoma drug, will join (subject to definitive agreement) the pivotal GBM AGILE trial. AGILE is a clinician-led trial that currently enables fast access to 11 US glioblastoma centers. GDC-0084 could be dosed from Q2/Q3 CY20. Data from the 20-patient stage of the GDC-0084 Phase II should be available during 2020. Our indicative value remains at $93m.

Kazia is aiming for a 2024 GDC-0084 US launch. It had $3.7m cash at 30 June 2019, boosted in H120 by a $2.6m net placing and the expected cash $1.0m tax credit in December. We maintain our indicative value of $93m ($12.9/share). We have assumed that Cantrixil will be partnered If the current trial data is strong.

