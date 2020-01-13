Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2020) - CFN Media (OTCQB: CNFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article discussing ManifestSeven's business model, and an exclusive interview with its CEO Sturges Karban.

There were probably plenty of cannabis investors glad to see the end of 2019, a year when the legal marijuana industry broadly hit the reset button. To many companies, survival served as a testament to good health. If you're Sturges Karban, CEO of ManifestSeven, 2019 was a solid year for growth, and exciting times lie ahead.

Speaking with CFN Media's Laura Albers at MJ Biz Con in Las Vegas, Karban explained that the industry pullback is healthy as it shakes out some of the weaker companies. "This is where the real sustainable build for the industry is going to begin," said Karban.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIF3VwdJNUI

Privately-held ManifestSeven, or M7 for short, is planning to become a public entity, but has taken its time with making the move against the backdrop of the market volatility. According to Karban, listing day is approaching as the tumultuous year for the industry didn't slow his company from experiencing dramatic growth.

Clearly Differentiated

To the downfall of many companies in the cannabis space, management spread resources too thin by employing a business model that was too diverse, generally thinking vertical integration was a key to success. When the capital pool started drying up, these companies struggled to meet expectations.

Not ManifestSeven. From inception, the company's plan has been to differentiate by first focusing on dominating one specific part of the industry: the supply chain in California. That's a plenty tall order as California is the world's largest legal cannabis market with sales forecast to have topped $3.1 billion in 2019.

More succinctly, ManifestSeven is building the most comprehensive distribution and retail platform across the state. The platform is designed to fully support the B2B side of wholesale distribution as well as every retail channel in which a consumer can purchase a cannabis product. To that end, M7 does it all across its cannabis superhighway, supporting sales at dispensaries, e-commerce sites, on-demand delivery, in-store pickup and monthly subscriptions.

There is more to consider here than just shuttling marijuana products around. The California market is highly fragmented with conflicting ordinances across nearly 500 municipalities. M7 provides the infrastructure, data and analytics to keep companies compliant and supplies consistent.

The company owns and operates dispensaries under the Weden moniker and already works with 335+ dispensaries and thousands of ancillary B2B clients. To remain compliant itself, M7 holds 64 licenses in 11 major California markets.

M7 makes all of its services available through a singular platform accessible at 1-800-CANNABIS. Karban quipped that even an average pot user can remember that number.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6612/51347_c5f3245ab44b8929_001full.jpg









Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6612/51347_c5f3245ab44b8929_002full.jpg



A Big 2020 On Tap

Karban is clearly optimistic about the new year and direction of his company. He has assembled a world-class team, including the recent addition of former Xerox executive Hélène Blanchette as the new president of its female-facing MyJane subsidiary. Blanchette's credentials are impressive, having served as global vice president of marketing for Xerox's production business, and during her decade-plus in senior leadership, helped found the internationally recognized Xerox 1:1 lab, crafting personalized, data-driven direct mail campaigns. With additions like these and a defined path to profitability Karban sees his company as opportunistic as to when it decides to execute a go-public transaction.

Documentation is already on file with the Canadian Securities Exchange for the public offering.

Investors will be watching for the company to become cash flow positive in 2020, an elusive target for the vast majority of cannabis companies, which Karban says should happen in the first half of the year. This move towards profitability has been underscored by revenues rising from about $5 million per annum to about $70 million.

Click here to receive an investor deck and going public announcement

M7's platform will cover almost 90% of California's population, or more than 35 million people, with six new delivery markets coming online this year. Four planned cannabis dispensary acquisitions will continue to widen the Weden retail footprint too.

ManifestSeven may have stated its first goal was dominance of the California market with its integrated B2B and B2C omnichannel platform, but that's a jumping off point, not an end game. With most of California covered, the company is now starting to move into new markets in 2020, beginning with its operations in Arizona and Illinois.

With at least 16 states expected to have votes on marijuana legalization later this year, opportunities abound as to where M7 is heading next.

Accredited? Click here to receive an investor deck and corporate updates

Click Here to Receive CFN Media's Newsletter Every Week in Your Inbox

About CFN Media

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) is the owner and operator of CFN Media, the leading agency and digital financial media network dedicated to the legal cannabis industry.

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media's Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Our powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

Since 2013, CFN Media has enabled the world's preeminent cannabis companies to thrive in the capital and public markets.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: https://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Click here to read the full article: https://www.cannabisfn.com/from-warehouse-to-living-room-manifestseven-dominating-california-cannabis-supply-chain/

Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content. CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, have been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

ManifestSeven Contact:

Sturges Karban CEO

skarban@manifest7.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51347