Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMUE ISIN: CA60040W1059 Ticker-Symbol: A3N2 
Tradegate
13.01.20
15:16 Uhr
0,946 Euro
+0,072
+8,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,938
0,947
15:16
0,942
0,946
15:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP0,946+8,24 %