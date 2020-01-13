INGENICO GROUP: Ingenico Makes Dual Impact as Payment Partner for The Card and Payment Awards

Press Release

London, 13th January 2020

Ingenico Makes Dual Impact as Payment Partner for The Card and Payment Awards

Payment giant celebrates raising over £100k for award's annual charities, during 10-year partnership

Ingenico Group (TCPA) . Not only is it celebrating a decade of supporting the awards, but also raising more than £100,000 through its payment terminals for the TCPA's chosen charities during that time.

Each year, TCPA selects a charity to support and raise funds for on the night of the ceremony by selling raffle tickets via Ingenico's payment solutions. Since joining forces in 2010, Ingenico has provided state of the art payment terminals for each of the tables at the awards ceremony; enabling upwards of 1,100 guests each year to purchase charity raffle tickets.

Previous charities supported by the event have included National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children , which provides food, support and advice to people who are facing crisis in their lives.

Ian Benn, Managing Director of Northern Europe, Ingenico, said: "Ingenico's partnership with The Card and Payment Awards is a longstanding one, having come together a decade ago. We are honoured to have not only been able to support such an important celebration in the industry, but also to have played a part in collecting thousands of pounds each year for incredibly deserving charities.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with The Card and Payment Awards long into the future and working with the team for the upcoming 2020 ceremony."

Michael Harty, Managing Director at The Card and Payments Awards, commented: "Nobody needs to be told that Ingenico is the leading light in the global payment industry, with strong corporate social responsibility credentials. Not only does Ingenico support The Card and Payments Awards to help us promote and encourage best practice in what is an economy critical industry, but its team also works tirelessly to ensure that our charitable efforts run efficiently and effectively each year.

"We are incredibly grateful to Ingenico for its continued investment and generosity, enabling us to continue to achieve our goals; promote innovation and best practice, care for the consumer and most importantly, pay it forward".

-ENDS-

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Attachment